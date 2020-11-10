The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 25 - Firefighter, First Sergeant & Command Chief - CMSgt Daryl Hogan

In this episode, Matt and Ben connect with CMSgt Daryl Hogan who shares his Air Force experiences. He has served as a Firefighter, First Sergeant, and now Command Chief for the 30th Space Wing, Vandenberg AFB, CA. In this energetic and inspiring discussion, he explains how each position has shaped his success and what others can do to achieve their own success.



Chief Hogan is on his way to be the Commandant of the Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Course at Maxwell-Gunter AFB, AL which is the pinnacle of enlisted professional military education. In this position, he will lead a team in developing and preparing CMSgts to become strategic level leaders.