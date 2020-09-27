Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 24- Fireground Survival & RIT - Chris Bauchle & Travis Bender

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Benjamin Perry and Master Sgt. Matthew Wilson

    Air Force Fire Emergency Services

    In Episode 24, Matt talks with Chris Bauchle and Travis Bender who are both Air Force Reserve and Indianapolis Firefighters. They developed and teach the AFRC Firefighter Rescue and Survival Course held at Dobbins ARB, GA.

    They talk about their instruction methodology, discuss Firefighter response to stressful situations, and reinforce the importance of training reps to create "recognition primed decision-making" markers. Their instruction also incorporates fire service statistics such as mayday events and line of duty deaths.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
