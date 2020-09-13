The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 23 - FES Apparatus, EMS, & Equipment Programs - Fred Terryn

In Episode 23, the AF FES Operations & Fire Vehicle Program Manager Fred Terryn talks with Matt and Ben about the many programs he is involved with for AF FES. He provides insight into how apparatus acquisitions are made, discusses the status of the EMS program, gives an update on the next generation SCBA and much more!
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64842
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108096492.mp3
|Length:
|01:05:30
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
