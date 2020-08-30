The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 22 - Firefighter Support to Human Space Flight - Jeremy McLendon

In Episode 22, Jeremy McLendon joins Ben to discuss his role as a member of the 45th Space Wing in supporting Space X and NASA space missions. Jeremy is a member of the Human Space Flight Rescue team and works closely with others in the DoD to develop and practice space capsule emergency response procedures.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64840
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108096483.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:48
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
