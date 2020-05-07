The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 18 - Shaw AFB Hose & Nozzle Advancements - Whit Dodson

In Episode 18, we speak with Whit Dodson from Shaw AFB Fire Department about the detailed process they went through to analyze the effectiveness of their hose and nozzles, culminating with a total refresh of their structural firefighting setup.
|07.05.2020
|12.10.2020 13:26
|Newscasts
|64839
|2012/DOD_108096479.mp3
|00:57:57
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|The FireDawg Podcast
|2020
|Podcast
|US
