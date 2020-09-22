In this episode, Matt connects with Assistant Chief Marlon Smith of RAF Croughton who shares his experience in becoming an American citizen, starting his own business and taking advantage of the many other opportunities given in the military and fire service.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64838
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108096474.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:39
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Coffee Break: Episode 7 - Journey to Citizenship & Opportunity - Marlon Smith, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS
