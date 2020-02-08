The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 20 - Fire Academy Update - Cody Simpson & Jeff Van Rees

In Episode 20, Louis F. Garland Fire Academy Instructors Cody Simpson and Jefferey Van Rees share some of the changes the academy has seen in recent years, what life is like as an instructor and how they're adapting during the pandemic.
