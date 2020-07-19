The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 19 - Seizing Opportunity, Becoming an Author, & 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Winner - Justin Starks

In Episode 19, we speak with 2019 12 Outstanding Airman of the Year winner Justin Starks. He shares how he was able achieve success in the Air Force by seizing opportunity and having great teammates. He also talks about his educational pursuits, what drove him to author two books and what his plans are for the future. Justin offers a great example for anyone wanting to achieve similar success.