In Episode 17, Dave Wurtzel speaks with us about firefighter fitness, health, and resiliency. He was on the 2017 & 2018 Firefighter Combat Challenge World Champion team, as well as the founder of the Non-Profit The First Twenty.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64833
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108096452.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:48
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 17 - Firefighter Fitness, Health, & Resilience - Dave Wurtzel, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT