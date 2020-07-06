Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 16 - Part 2 - Diversity, Civilian Retirement, & Fire Service Future - AF Fire Chief Jeff Wagner

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Benjamin Perry and Master Sgt. Matthew Wilson

    Air Force Fire Emergency Services

    In Part 2 of Episode 16, the Air Force Fire Chief, Mr. Jeff Wagner, speaks with us about Diversity, Civilian Retirement Pay, and the future of Air Force Fire Emergency Services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64832
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108096451.mp3
    Length: 00:42:46
    Artist Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
    Album The FireDawg Podcast
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 16 - Part 2 - Diversity, Civilian Retirement, & Fire Service Future - AF Fire Chief Jeff Wagner, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire fighter
    firefighter
    fire department
    fes
    firedawg

