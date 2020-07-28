Matt connected with Keith Collins of Fort Huachuca Fire Department in Arizona to discuss the importance of firefighter fitness and occupational fitness assessments.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64831
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108096450.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:53
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Coffee Break: Episode 4 - Firefighter Fitness - Keith Collins, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT