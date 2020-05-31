In Part 1 of Episode 16, the Air Force Fire Chief, Mr. Jeff Wagner, speaks with us about PFOS/PFAS blood testing, AFFF replacement, and Fire-Based EMS.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64830
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108096448.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:43
|Artist
|Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
|Album
|The FireDawg Podcast
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 16 - Part 1 - PFOS Blood Testing, AFFF Replacement, & Fire-Based EMS - AF Fire Chief Jeff Wagner, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
