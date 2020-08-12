Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #17

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    This episode features the latest Facebook live Town Hall with the 126 Air Refueling Wing command team. They discuss the vaccine, physical fitness test, Poland, and promotions. A reminder you can see this podcast on YouTube, https://bit.ly/39S4EMb. Read about the changes coming to the Air Force PT test, https://bit.ly/3qGkPSv.

