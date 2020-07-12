Leslie Flocken joins us on the podcast to discuss the fascinating wind tunnel work she does with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in the UK and the research her team's done to promote safety in the workplace during COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 16:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64784
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108091545.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:40
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, Lab Life - Episode 38: DSTL, Wind Tunnels and COVID-19 Safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
