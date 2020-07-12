Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 38: DSTL, Wind Tunnels and COVID-19 Safety

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Leslie Flocken joins us on the podcast to discuss the fascinating wind tunnel work she does with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in the UK and the research her team's done to promote safety in the workplace during COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 16:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
