    The FireDawg Podcast - Episode 3 - Life Safety Initiatives & Innovation with 12 OAY winner, AJ Kehl

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Benjamin Perry and Master Sgt. Matthew Wilson

    Air Force Fire Emergency Services

    Interview with Nellis AFB Deputy Fire Chief, Author, and 2019 12 OAY Award Winner Aj Kehl

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 07:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64760
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108086962.mp3
    Length: 00:35:32
    Artist Matt Wilson & Ben Perry
    Album The FireDawg Podcast
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    fire fighter
    firefighter
    fire department
    fes
    firedawg

