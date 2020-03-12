Watchstanders at Sector Norther New England received a Mayday call via radio channel 16, December 3, 2020. The mariner reported to ahem lost his rudder and taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard audio/Released)
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
This work, Coast Guard seeking public's help seeking false distress caller in Sprucehead, Maine, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
