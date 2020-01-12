Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez welcomes Staff Sgt. Vanessa Thompson to discuss leadership and her role at the Bicentennial Chapel.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2020 22:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64750
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085584.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:12
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The BLUF - Episode 4, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT