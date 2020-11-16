Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 39 - (AETC Commander's Call)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education Training Command, hosted a commander’s call on Nov. 16. Webb, along with Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, command chief of AETC, discuss the recently updated AETC Strategic Action Plan. This podcast features excerpts from the discussion.

