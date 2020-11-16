The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 39 - (AETC Commander's Call)

Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of Air Education Training Command, hosted a commander’s call on Nov. 16. Webb, along with Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, command chief of AETC, discuss the recently updated AETC Strategic Action Plan. This podcast features excerpts from the discussion.
Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
Date Posted:
|12.02.2020 17:58
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:25:00
Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
