    Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money - Ep. 9 "Credit Management"

    CHEYENNE , WY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Audio by 1st Lt. Alyssa Bever and Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Do you struggle to understand your credit? What credit card or loan to pay down first? Glenn Lyons, also known as “The Financial Guru,” explains ways to manage your credit so you can focus on the more important purchases in your future.

    Hosted by MSgt. Jackie Marshall and Lt. Alyssa Bever.

    This work, Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money - Ep. 9 "Credit Management", by 1LT Alyssa Bever and MSgt Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Financial Management

    Finances

