Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money - Ep. 9 "Credit Management"

Do you struggle to understand your credit? What credit card or loan to pay down first? Glenn Lyons, also known as “The Financial Guru,” explains ways to manage your credit so you can focus on the more important purchases in your future.
Hosted by MSgt. Jackie Marshall and Lt. Alyssa Bever.
