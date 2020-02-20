Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money - Ep. 6 "Retirement Income"

    WY, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    In episode six, we discuss Retirement Income. We dive into some common questions and share helpful tips that will prepare you for retirement.

    Capt. Holscher is the comptroller for the 153d Airlift Wing. Glenn Lyons, CLU, ChFC, is a personal financial counselor to service members in Wyoming. He is available for an individual confidential, and no-cost appointment either in person or by phone or Skype. Contact Glenn at 307-772-3562, WyomingFinancialCounselor@gmail.com

