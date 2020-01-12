Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Altitude - Maj. Gen. Edward W. Thomas Jr. / AFRS

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    Maj. Gen. Edward W. Thomas Jr., commander of Air Force Recruiting Service discusses the need for, and benefits of, diversity within the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, recruiting during a pandemic and the integration of recruiting across the total force.

    podcast
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    recruiting
    AETC
    Space Force

