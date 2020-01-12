Maj. Gen. Edward W. Thomas Jr., commander of Air Force Recruiting Service discusses the need for, and benefits of, diversity within the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, recruiting during a pandemic and the integration of recruiting across the total force.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2020 09:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64703
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108081573.mp3
|Length:
|00:57:56
|Artist
|Airman Magazine
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, At Altitude - Maj. Gen. Edward W. Thomas Jr. / AFRS, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT