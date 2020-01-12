Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 22: Culture and Climate

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and Mr. Daren Koehler of Ready and Resilient Performance Center (R2PC) discuss the idea of culture and climate of an organization. They discuss how Soldiers at any level can create positive change in their unit and why a culture of excellence is critical in today's Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 22: Culture and Climate, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Resiliency
    2CR
    R2PC
    Kill Tank Radio
    Climate and Culture

