Kill Tank Radio - Episode 19: Staff Sergeants

Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the rank of Staff Sergeant. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned that upcoming Army leaders can use to shape the rest of their Army careers.



Guests include 1st Sgt. Christopher Patel, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Matthews, and Sgt. Daniel Chan.