Corps Talk: ¡ponte las pilas! (S1Ep9)

It’s National Hispanic American Heritage Month, so this episode we're asking our listeners to “¡ponte las pilas!” or “wake up and listen!” to our special on Fort Norfolk – the home of the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Patrick brings us his final Corp Talk piece and gets the background on this little-known gem from a local historian. This two-chapter segment is broken up by Andie, who reviews that latest Great Places to Work opportunities, as well as news from around the district. For past episodes, go to our website or social media channels.



SHOW NOTES:

https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/

https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/

https://twitter.com/norfolkdistrict

https://hispanicheritagemonth.gov/

https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/About/Visit-Fort-Norfolk/

Norfolk Historical Society: https://norfolkhistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org/

Usajobs.gov