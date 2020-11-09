Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Talk: ¡ponte las pilas! (S1Ep9)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    It’s National Hispanic American Heritage Month, so this episode we're asking our listeners to “¡ponte las pilas!” or “wake up and listen!” to our special on Fort Norfolk – the home of the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Patrick brings us his final Corp Talk piece and gets the background on this little-known gem from a local historian. This two-chapter segment is broken up by Andie, who reviews that latest Great Places to Work opportunities, as well as news from around the district. For past episodes, go to our website or social media channels.

    SHOW NOTES:
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
    https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/
    https://twitter.com/norfolkdistrict
    https://hispanicheritagemonth.gov/
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/About/Visit-Fort-Norfolk/
    Norfolk Historical Society: https://norfolkhistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org/
    Usajobs.gov

