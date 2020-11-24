Malabar 2020 concludes, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with Japan Air Self-Defense Airmen, and Guided Missile Destroyer USS Barry returns to the South China Sea.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2020 23:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64671
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108075370.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: November 25, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT