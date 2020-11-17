Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 36: The 4-1-1 on Quantum, N.Y. and Tomato Pie

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Michael Hayduk joins us to discuss the amazing work at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Information Directorate, the city of Rome, NY, and of course, tomato pie!

