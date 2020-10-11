Roll Call - Episode #14

U.S. Air Force Major Jennefer Luebeck, Commander of the 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron, stops by Roll Call to talk with Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison about the squadron's work.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2020 08:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:29:19
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
