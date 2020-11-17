Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 18

    JAPAN

    11.17.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    The USS Ronald Reagan returns from deployment, Exercise Driven Thermite 21 begins in Okinawa, and Airmen from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participate in a joint exercise in Guam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 18, by SSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Pacific Pulse
    INDOPACOM
    Driven Thermite 21

