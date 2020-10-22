88th RD Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie explaines the US Army Reserve Readiness Division mission, and his vision and priorities for the 88th RD's execution of that mission.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 15:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64621
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108062760.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:50
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|PODCAST
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, 88th Readiness Division, Blue Devil Podcast - Episode 1, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
