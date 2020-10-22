Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Readiness Division, Blue Devil Podcast - Episode 1

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Audio by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th RD Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie explaines the US Army Reserve Readiness Division mission, and his vision and priorities for the 88th RD's execution of that mission.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 15:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64621
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108062760.mp3
    Length: 00:20:50
    Year 2020
    Genre PODCAST
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division, Blue Devil Podcast - Episode 1, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    Blue Devil Podcast

