    Pacific Pulse: November 13

    JAPAN

    11.13.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    the U-S Space Force 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaisancce Squadron – Detachment 2 find a new home on Osan Air Base, the annual Cooperation and Readiness Afloat Training Exercise concludes, and the crew of the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG-54) returned to Naval Station Yokosuka following a successful deployment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 13, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Japan
    Korea
    Osan Air Base
    Naval Station Yokosuka
    U.S. Space Force
    USS Antietam (CG-54)

