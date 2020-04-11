In this public service announcement for Seattle, Washington, radio stations, the 13th Coast Guard District urges the public to label and take responsibility for their paddle craft on the waters of the Pacific Northwest.Unmanned adrift search and rescue responses are the No. 4 response activity in the Coast Guard nationwide. U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2020 18:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64603
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108061141.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Paddle Smart PSA - "Stop the search. Mark It!" Seattle Radio stations, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
