Paddle Smart PSA - "Stop the search. Mark It!" Seattle Radio stations

In this public service announcement for Seattle, Washington, radio stations, the 13th Coast Guard District urges the public to label and take responsibility for their paddle craft on the waters of the Pacific Northwest.Unmanned adrift search and rescue responses are the No. 4 response activity in the Coast Guard nationwide. U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.