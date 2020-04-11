Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Paddle Smart PSA - "Stop the search. Mark It!" Seattle Radio stations

    Paddle Smart PSA - "Stop the search. Mark It!" Seattle Radio stations

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    In this public service announcement for Seattle, Washington, radio stations, the 13th Coast Guard District urges the public to label and take responsibility for their paddle craft on the waters of the Pacific Northwest.Unmanned adrift search and rescue responses are the No. 4 response activity in the Coast Guard nationwide. U.S. Coast Guard audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 18:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64603
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108061141.mp3
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paddle Smart PSA - "Stop the search. Mark It!" Seattle Radio stations, by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Seattle
    D13
    Paddle Smart
    PNW
    Mark It

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT