    Inside the Castle Discusses the Continuing Authorities Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle has a candid conversation with Corps Program Managers about the Continuing Authorities Program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 11:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64597
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108060282.mp3
    Length: 00:23:14
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works Team
    Composer River Bend Bass Band provided the intro and closing music
    Album Inside the Castle:Season 1
    Track # 6
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
    Location: US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle Discusses the Continuing Authorities Program, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

