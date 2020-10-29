Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanders Roundtable

    Commanders Roundtable

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Inside the Castle has a candid conversation with three U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanders about being a Commander within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64583
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108056695.mp3
    Length: 00:43:14
    Artist Revolutionize USACE Civil Works team
    Year 2020
    Genre Government
    Location: DC, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders Roundtable, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Revolutionize USACE Civil Works
    Commanders Roundtable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT