    Pacific Pulse: November 10

    JAPAN

    11.10.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson and Zoe Stagg

    Media Center - Japan

    Exercise Keen Sword comes to an end, Seabees deployed with the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 hit a major milestone in the construction of two pre-engineered buildings, and ships from the Bangladesh Navy met with USNS Millinocket as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Bangladesh 2020.

