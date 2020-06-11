Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #11

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Join U.S. Tech Sgt. Brian Ellison for the monthly Airman and Family Readiness office check-in.

    It’s the beginning of the month on the Roll Call Podcast which means we check in with Airman and Family Readiness. This is the Month of the Military Family. Check out the Airman and Family Readiness November Newsletter for resources for military families. If you are not on the email list then send a request to 126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil.

    The Personal Financial Counselor is hosting a virtual Holiday Spending seminar on Zoom. She is also available for 1-on-1 financial planning virtually via 618-304-7311.

    Holiday Spending workshop
    - Saturday, November 7, 12:00-1:00
    - Sunday, November 8, 12:00-1:00
    Meeting ID: 161 093 4765
    Passcode: 679820

    Airman and Family Readiness Office UTA hours (online service only):
    - Saturday, 7 November 9:00-10:30
    - Sunday, 8 November 8:00-9:00
    - Sunday, 8 November 3:00-4:00
    Meeting ID: 161 906 3342
    Passcode: 831398

    (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.08.2020 14:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64535
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108053025.mp3
    Length: 00:23:49
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #11, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    126 ARW

