Roll Call #5 Monthly Airman and Family Readiness Check-in

It’s the beginning of the month on the Roll Call Podcast which means we check in with Airman and Family Readiness. This is the Month of the Military Family. Check out the Airman and Family Readiness November Newsletter for resources for military families. If you are not on the email list then send a request to 126arw.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil.



The Personal Financial Counselor is hosting a virtual Holiday Spending seminar on Zoom. She is also available for 1-on-1 financial planning virtually via 618-304-7311.



Holiday Spending workshop

- Saturday, November 7, 12:00-1:00

- Sunday, November 8, 12:00-1:00

Meeting ID: 161 093 4765

Passcode: 679820



Airman and Family Readiness Office UTA hours (online service only):

- Saturday, 7 November 9:00-10:30

- Sunday, 8 November 8:00-9:00

- Sunday, 8 November 3:00-4:00

Meeting ID: 161 906 3342

Passcode: 831398



(U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)