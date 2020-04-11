Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. National Guard Ed. Talks Ep1. Meet the Team

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Navigating education benefits is a complex process. A simple fly by won’t do. W.Va.NG Ed Talks… a bi-weekly focused conversation on educational benefits for Soldiers and Airmen in the National Guard. This podcast takes a light hearted conversational approach… talking GI Bill, loans, the freshman 15, coping with Covid shutdowns and more! We speak with experts, practitioners and students to breakdown the latest perspectives and policies. ED talks is produced by the West Virginia National Guard Education Services Office and is hosted by Dr. Sherri Shafer. Opinions expressed are those of the guests alone and do not represent the West Virginia National Guard.

