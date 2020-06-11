Capt. Amber Hagy, commander, Company A, 53rd Signal Battalion (Satellite Control), U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, talks to a Slippery Rock University reporter about her work with the Wideband Satellite Operations Center at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 09:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64524
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108052046.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:01
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt. Amber Hagy, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
