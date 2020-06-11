Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Amber Hagy

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Audio by Edward Pajak 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Capt. Amber Hagy, commander, Company A, 53rd Signal Battalion (Satellite Control), U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, talks to a Slippery Rock University reporter about her work with the Wideband Satellite Operations Center at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 09:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64524
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108052046.mp3
    Length: 00:25:01
    Year 2020
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Amber Hagy, by Edward Pajak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    satellite
    Fort Detrick
    53rd Signal Battalion
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    WSOC
    Wideband Satellite Operations Center
    Satellite Operations Brigade
    Amber Hagy
    payload control
    transmission control

