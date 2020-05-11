Tinker Talks - 552 Command Chief Shares Personal Experience to Raise Awareness to Violence Prevention

Hello and welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks.



This month we sit down with the 552nd Air Control Wing Command Chief, Kenny Mott to discuss violence prevention. Chief Mott shares a childhood experience dealing with violence in the home, how he overcame it and some valuable resources that helped guide him through those difficult days.



Chief Mott opens up about this personal experience and resources available as a proactive approach to improving lives and raising awareness to those impacted by domestic violence or abuse.



If you find yourself in a position where abuse is taking place, please reach out and seek help. Don't feel like you have to deal with this alone. Your First Sergeant or chain of command is there for support and help. Other resources are available:

Military One Source - https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/family-life/preventing-abuse-neglect/domestic-abuse-military-reporting-options

YWCA

Women's Shelters



It's important to remember that violence of any kind is not acceptable. Take the steps to get to a better place.



Please listen and share this powerful episode. Chief Mott wants you to know that help is available and your Air Force family cares. You are a valued member of the team.



Thanks for taking time to listen to this episode.

Until next time, stay safe, treat each other with respect and have a great Air Force Day!