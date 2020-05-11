Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - 552 Command Chief Shares Personal Experience to Raise Awareness to Violence Prevention

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Audio by Jillian Coleman 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Hello and welcome to another episode of Tinker Talks.

    This month we sit down with the 552nd Air Control Wing Command Chief, Kenny Mott to discuss violence prevention. Chief Mott shares a childhood experience dealing with violence in the home, how he overcame it and some valuable resources that helped guide him through those difficult days.

    Chief Mott opens up about this personal experience and resources available as a proactive approach to improving lives and raising awareness to those impacted by domestic violence or abuse.

    If you find yourself in a position where abuse is taking place, please reach out and seek help. Don't feel like you have to deal with this alone. Your First Sergeant or chain of command is there for support and help. Other resources are available:
    Military One Source - https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/family-life/preventing-abuse-neglect/domestic-abuse-military-reporting-options
    YWCA
    Women's Shelters

    It's important to remember that violence of any kind is not acceptable. Take the steps to get to a better place.

    Please listen and share this powerful episode. Chief Mott wants you to know that help is available and your Air Force family cares. You are a valued member of the team.

    Thanks for taking time to listen to this episode.
    Until next time, stay safe, treat each other with respect and have a great Air Force Day!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Violence Awareness
    Air Combat Control
    552 Air Control Wing

