    The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 16) Jason Rathje: Facilitating problem-solution matches through AFVentures

    UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    AFWERX

    Jason Rathje: "Anybody can be an innovator--any Airmen can innovate, but it does have to be connected to outcomes. That's the separation between what innovation theater might be and what I would consider true innovation within the process."

    Maj. Jason Rathje is AFWERX's AFVentures Director, where he implements novel initiatives to mature and transition "dual-use" technology ventures by building relationships between commercial solution-providers and Air Force problem-owners to scale successful problem-solution matches. Prior to this, he spent three years researching the intersection of entrepreneurship, innovation, and national security in Stanford's Management Science & Engineering Department, specializing in technology entrepreneurship strategies. He specifically studied the effect of government partnerships, both as an investor and customer, on basic research through commercialization.

    During this episode, Jason joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter discuss economic theory regarding innovation, bridging the valley of death through incentive alignment, and how the investment arm of the Air Force is working with startups to further their capabilities.

    Resources Mentioned:
    - AFWERX Office Hours: https://www.afwerx.af.mil/office-hours.html

