Lab Life - Episode 35: Building STEM Education, Brick-by-Brick

Dan Andrews is the K - 12 Science, Techonology, Engineering and Mathematics, aka STEM, Team Lead for Wright Patterson Air Force Base's Education Outreach Program. He joins us to discuss what his work entails, robotics competitions and how important LEGOs are to STEM Education.
