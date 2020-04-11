Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 35: Building STEM Education, Brick-by-Brick

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dan Andrews is the K - 12 Science, Techonology, Engineering and Mathematics, aka STEM, Team Lead for Wright Patterson Air Force Base's Education Outreach Program. He joins us to discuss what his work entails, robotics competitions and how important LEGOs are to STEM Education.

