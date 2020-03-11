Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 04

    Pacific Pulse: November 04

    JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets with the Vietnamese prime minister, U.S Navy Seabees build a school is Baucau, and Green Berets train at Nepali Army's High Altitude and Mountain Warfare School

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 04, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Berets
    Seabees
    Secretary of State
    Nepal
    Baucau
    Vietnamese prime minister

