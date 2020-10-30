Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 17: Ranger School

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 17: Ranger School

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    10.30.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and recent U.S. Army Ranger School graduates, Staff Sgt. Hazael Pedroza, Sgt. Nicholas Potter, and Sgt. Rustambeck Saidniyozov, discuss the Army’s premiere leadership course. Topics include the why 2d Cavalry Regiment leaders should attend Ranger School, their most challenging moment, and some of their stories during their training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64495
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108043862.mp3
    Length: 00:38:36
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 17: Ranger School, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Europe
    Ranger School
    USAREUR
    2CR
    US Army Ranger School
    Strong Europe
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT