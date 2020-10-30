Kill Tank Radio - Episode 17: Ranger School

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke and recent U.S. Army Ranger School graduates, Staff Sgt. Hazael Pedroza, Sgt. Nicholas Potter, and Sgt. Rustambeck Saidniyozov, discuss the Army’s premiere leadership course. Topics include the why 2d Cavalry Regiment leaders should attend Ranger School, their most challenging moment, and some of their stories during their training.