Phoenix Cast [Episode 14] - The Marine Coders

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle talk to Collin and Hutch, the founders of Marine Coders. Their organization's mission is to empower Marines to compete in the digital operating environment through access to modern software development tools, techniques, procedures and resources. They aim to increase the software literacy of the total force in order to compete in the modern operating environment.



Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix