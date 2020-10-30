Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 14] - The Marine Coders

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle talk to Collin and Hutch, the founders of Marine Coders. Their organization's mission is to empower Marines to compete in the digital operating environment through access to modern software development tools, techniques, procedures and resources. They aim to increase the software literacy of the total force in order to compete in the modern operating environment.

    Follow Task Force Phoenix on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:56:29
