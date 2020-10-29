Osan’s 731st Air mobility squadron officially opened a new air freight terminal, volunteers from commander, fleet activities Yokosuka celebrated the 44th annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper met with their Indian counterparts to discuss relationships.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 02:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64487
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108041119.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 30, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT