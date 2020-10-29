Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: October 30

    Pacific Pulse: October 30

    JAPAN

    10.29.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Osan’s 731st Air mobility squadron officially opened a new air freight terminal, volunteers from commander, fleet activities Yokosuka celebrated the 44th annual Yokosuka Mikoshi Parade, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper met with their Indian counterparts to discuss relationships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 02:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64487
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108041119.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 30, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Secretary of Defense
    Secretary of State
    Yokosuka
    Mikoshi Parade
    Indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT