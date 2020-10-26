Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: PCS Overseas

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    As PCS season is in full swing, the Marine Corps wants to ensure Marines, and families have the smoothest transition possible. Especially when traveling overseas, there are multiple steps that service members should take while planning a safe move for themselves and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Moving
    PCS
    DMAMPROD
    DMAVMM
    USMCNews
    PMM

