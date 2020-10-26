Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Podcast - Episode 2: Supporting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Program

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Audio by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    SOUTHCOM's podcast talks to U.S. Ambassador Jean Manes about the command's Women, Peace, and Security Program, amplifying the initiative's importance and successes in advance of a book launch scheduled for Oct. 29 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Resolution 1325." (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted by Rich Crusan; produced by John Ciccarelli)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 13:36
    gender
    Caribbean
    Latin America
    Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    women
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    SouthcomPodcast

