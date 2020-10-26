SOUTHCOM Podcast - Episode 2: Supporting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Program

SOUTHCOM's podcast talks to U.S. Ambassador Jean Manes about the command's Women, Peace, and Security Program, amplifying the initiative's importance and successes in advance of a book launch scheduled for Oct. 29 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Resolution 1325." (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted by Rich Crusan; produced by John Ciccarelli)