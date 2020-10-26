SOUTHCOM's podcast talks to U.S. Ambassador Jean Manes about the command's Women, Peace, and Security Program, amplifying the initiative's importance and successes in advance of a book launch scheduled for Oct. 29 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Resolution 1325." (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted by Rich Crusan; produced by John Ciccarelli)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 13:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:17:25
This work, SOUTHCOM Podcast - Episode 2: Supporting the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Program, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
