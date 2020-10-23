Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 50 176th Engineer Company

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with 1SG Andrew Larkin, with the 176th Engineer Company. We talk about their recent build in the town of Northport, and their company’s unique missions throughout Washington.

    If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

