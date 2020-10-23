Raven Conversations: Episode 50 176th Engineer Company

In this episode Sara and Jason sit down with 1SG Andrew Larkin, with the 176th Engineer Company. We talk about their recent build in the town of Northport, and their company’s unique missions throughout Washington.
If you have any suggestions for future topics or are interested in co-hosting please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil
|10.23.2020
|10.23.2020 15:11
|Newscasts
|64463
|2010/DOD_108033735.mp3
|00:30:39
|2020
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|NORTHPORT, WA, US
|1
|0
|0
|6
