    102 IW Human Resource Advisor Podcast-- Episode 3: Difficult Conversations

    MA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode, the panel discusses having difficult conversations about racial privilege.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:54:58
    Location: MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102 IW Human Resource Advisor Podcast-- Episode 3: Difficult Conversations, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    Air National Guard
    Diversity
    National Guard
    102IW
    HRA

