Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: October 23

    Pacific Pulse: October 23

    JAPAN

    10.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The 18th wing executed the third iteration of exercise WestPac Rumrunner with joint partners, Silver Flag's training team recently mobilized to Osan Air Base, and the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment held an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at The Rocker Enlisted Club on Kadena Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 03:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64451
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108031308.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 23, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Osan Air Base
    18th wing
    Silver Flag
    WestPac Rumrunner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT