Pacific Pulse: October 23

The 18th wing executed the third iteration of exercise WestPac Rumrunner with joint partners, Silver Flag's training team recently mobilized to Osan Air Base, and the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment held an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at The Rocker Enlisted Club on Kadena Air Base.
|10.22.2020
|10.22.2020 03:33
|Newscasts
|64451
|2010/DOD_108031308.mp3
|00:01:00
|2020
|JP
